Destiny and Donovan need a forever home

In this weeks Pet of the Week, NewsWest 9 features two pets in need a forever home.

Destiny is a 2-year-old Shepard Mix.

She is up to date on shots and spayed.

Destiny loves other dogs and is a big cuddler.

She will gladly give you kisses anytime you ask and would love a big family to call her own.

Donovan is 1-year-old Pit bull Mix.

He is also up to date on shots and neutered.

He does well with children and would love a big backyard so he can run and play all day long.

For more information on how to adopt Destiny or Donovan visit the Odessa Animal Shelter or call 432-368-3558.

You can also logon to www.odessapd.com/ac.

You must have a valid drivers license and utility bill with a matching address to adopt.

