Andrews postmaster under investigation

The inspector general recently launched an investigation following several complaints by Andrews residents about Post Office services.

Some of them said they were not getting mail regularly.

As the Andrews County News reported the Andrews Post Office issue came up during Friday, Jan 22 town hall meeting.

Andrews County Judge Richard Dolgener called their service inefficient.

Complaints have been filed against Postmaster Yolanda Bradley’s office in the past year.

These range from missed and delayed mail to Bradley’s customer service.

Bradley is reportedly working at another location as the investigation continues.

In the meantime, an Odessa employee is filling in as Postmaster.

Judge Dolgener said prospective jurors for the County Court haven't received summons letters to appear.

They get them after the court dates have passed.

Some meeting attendees said they have seen Bradley cuss at her employees in front of customers.

Shortly the Andrews Post Office saw a shortage of mail carriers after Bradley became Postmaster.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.