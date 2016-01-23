Pickup smashes through Main Street Market injuring one

NewsWest 9 viewers sent in video of a white pick up truck after it smashed through Main Street Market.

According to witnesses the truck crashed into the Subway and Steak Shake off of North I-20's service road near FM 1788.

The white pickup plunged through the entrance and stopped at the opposite wall.

Police were dispatched to the scene around 9:30 p.m. Saturday Jan., 23.

A NewsWest 9 crew on scene said DPS officials are handling the crash.

The only information confirmed is one individual was hurt.

