Lunch benefit to be held for Big Spring woman hit by vehicle

Friends of the family say 21-year-old Shelbie Hudgins was not only intentionally run over once, but twice, outside of her own home.

"They had asked him to leave and he wouldn't leave," said Edward Roach, friend of the family. "She was out there telling him it was her house and she needed him to leave. That's when he got mad and he started revving his truck up and hit her. He actually hit her with his mirror then knocked her down, ran over her, then back up and ran over her again."

The unidentified man was at Shelbie's house Saturday night, Jan 16, at a gathering.

Big Spring officials were called out to the 1000 block of Lancaster around 3 a.m.

That's when Shelbie was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center but had to be flown out to Lubbock because of the severity of her injuries.

"He broke her jaw, cracked her ankle, broke some ribs and collapsed her lung," said Roach.

The man has not yet been arrested but he has been described as 6' tall, red buzz cut hair and has a scruffy red beard and was seen wearing an orange t-shirt and blue jeans leaving in a black Dodge diesel pickup.

Shelbie had a surgery on Tuesday to try to re-connect her jaw.

In the meantime, friends are trying to put together a lunch benefit to help pay for her expenses.

"If everything goes well, she may go home by this weekend and she'll be there for the benefit," said Roach. "We'll have live music, a bake sale, a 50-50 drawing and brisket plates."

The single mother and student is on her way to recovery but friends say they are stunned to see something this tragic happen to one of their own.

"This will be something she will probably deal with with the rest of her life, as well as the people that were around her. It's pretty much a violent crime, I don't think it's something that will go away very soon," said Roach.

Officials are asking anyone with any information about the wanted man to call them immediately at (432) 263-TIPS.

The benefit will be held for Shelbie on Saturday, Jan. 23, at noon at 1301 Jeffery Road in South Big Spring.

Copyright 2016 KWES. All rights reserved.