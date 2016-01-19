Odessa College Basketball: Tuesday night - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Odessa College Basketball: Tuesday night

BIG SPRING, TX (KWES) -

Odessa College lady wranglers fall to Howard College 55-51.

Wrangler Men beat Howard College 95-90. 

