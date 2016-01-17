Officials investigate non-human bones found underneath home

The Odessa Police Department along with Texas Rangers, Criminal Investigations Unit and an Anthropologist were called out to a home on the 1400 block of East 35 Street around 3 p.m. Sunday Jan. 17 after bones were found underneath it.

OPD's Communications Officer Steve LeSueur said they began investigating but after a few hours the anthropologist said they weren't human.

These were found as an electrician was working on the for sale home.

Officials said the type of animal is still unknown.