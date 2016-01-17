Officials investigate non-human bones found underneath home - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Officials investigate non-human bones found underneath home

ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

The Odessa Police Department along with Texas Rangers, Criminal Investigations Unit and an Anthropologist were called out to a home on the 1400 block of East 35 Street around 3 p.m. Sunday Jan. 17 after bones were found underneath it.

OPD's Communications Officer Steve LeSueur said they began investigating but after a few hours the anthropologist said they weren't human.

These were found as an electrician was working on the for sale home.

Officials said the type of animal is still unknown.

Powered by Frankly