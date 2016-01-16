Rollover crash reported in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Rollover crash reported in Odessa

ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

No injuries were reported in a single car rollover.

Department of Public Safety Officials on the scene said it happened around 7:25 p.m. Saturday Jan. 16 on West Interstate 20 and Loop 338.

The car has been towed.

