Officials issue statement following Andrews Post Office service

Residents in Andrews finally get a long awaited answer to their mail delivery questions.

Last week, one resident told NewsWest 9 she wasn't getting her mail regularly, sometimes she wasn't even getting any for months.

We reached out to a U.S. Postal Representative Robert Sam Bolen.

He immediately began an investigation.

After just a week he responded.

Bolen said the Andrews Post Office started an improvement plan.

It covers both mail delivery and retail service.

He continued saying customers can expect to see quick improvements.

In case you still have questions you can call the Andres Post Office or 1-800-275-87-77 for more information.