4-year-old boy gets hit by car

The Hobbs Police Department is investigating a car versus pedestrian crash.

The crash was reported at 11:37 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 16 off of the 2900 block of North Morris.

Officers said a 4-year-old boy was hit by 58-year-old Debra Ross's car.

The boy was taken to university medical hospital in Lubbock.

As of now alcohol did not play a factor in crash.

No charges have been filed.