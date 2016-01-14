Derrick Jackson became a Meteorologist with the First Alert Weather team in January of 2016. Previously he reported the weather live throughout the evening broadcast with WEIU for three years. He recently graduated from Eastern Illinois in December 2015. His hard work was recognized when he was awarded for Best Student Meteorologist in the State of Illinois winning the Silver Dome award.

Derrick was born in California where is passion for weather began at the age of six. He was raised in Casey, IL and graduated from Casey Westfield High School. Soon after graduation, Derrick was sent to Afghanistan to serve for our country. He was overseas for more than a year and returned to the United States from battle to pursue his dream of becoming a Meteorologist.

Jackson’s love of adventure does not stop at studying the atmosphere. He someday wants to travel to the outback of Australia.

In his free time, he enjoys going to the gym and hanging out with friends.