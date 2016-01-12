Midlander arrested for taking over $1 million in meth across several states

Less an a week after a major drug bust by the DEA and the Odessa Police Department.

The Pearl Police Department in Mississippi made a traffic stop that turned up a lot of drugs.

As it turns out, the Midlander they pulled over had a substantial amount of meth on him.

A Midland man is now behind bars accused of trying to take more than $1 million dollars worth of meth from El Paso, Texas to Atlanta, Georgia.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey confirmed 28-year-old Domingo Avila Jr. was charged and arrested Friday January 8th.

Avila was initially pulled over by pearl police officers for a traffic stop on interstate 20.

The suspect then agreed to a vehicle search.

That's when officials say they found 15 kilos of crystal meth and 14 liters of this drug in liquid form inside of Avila’s 2010 Ford truck.

Rankin officials said this was the largest meth bust within their county in a while.

They explained these drugs are not usually destined for Rankin.

It is unclear if Avila has an attorney but he has been booked at the Rankin county jail, where he is now facing charges of aggravated trafficking of a controlled substance.