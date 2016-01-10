Human remains found in Carlsbad

Eddy's Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the death of an unknown person, in Carlsbad, New Mexico.

Officials said they were called to State Road 31 after local hunters found possible human remains.

When deputies arrived they discovered these were in fact human remains.

The Detective's Division was called to the scene.

As of now the age and gender of the person is unknown.

Medical investigators are also working on the cause of death.

If you have any information you can call SGT. Jeff Hernandez at 575-887-7551.