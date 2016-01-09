Winning lottery numbers announced - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Winning lottery numbers announced

Winning numbers for record Powerball jackpot are 32-16-19-57-34 and Powerball 13!

The jackpot is estimated at $949 million.

If there is no winner, lottery officials expect the next drawing to be $1.3 billion.

