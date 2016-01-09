Two vehicle crash reported in Odessa - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Two vehicle crash reported in Odessa

ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

A two vehicle crash was reported in Odessa off of East Highway 80.

Officials dispatched two ambulances to the scene.

From what NewsWest 9 cameras were able to capture two vehicles were involved.

We were able to see one of the cars had rolled over.

As of now the details of how it happened have not been released or if any and how many people were injured.

Powered by Frankly