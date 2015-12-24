Residents return home after two Police Officers were shot

The entire neighborhood was affected as streets were closed off, residents were asked to stay inside their home as it took several law enforcement agencies working together to capture the suspect.

Law enforcement from Lubbock, Abilene and the S.W.A.T team assisted the Odessa Police Department as Roy Garza shot two officers just before noon.

Sergeant Pete Gonzalez and Officer Cory Wester were serving a warrant for his arrest after Garza violated his parole.

However, after looking at Garza's criminal record, it was not his first run-in with the law.

Garza was previously charged and convicted in two other counties, Bexar and Williamson, for evading arrest, aggravated robbery, being in the possession of a controlled substance as well as failing to identify fugitive intent and giving false information, all beginning in 2006.

The suspect shot and wounded the two officers, after hitting one in the arm and the other in the chest and leg.

However, it wasn't over then, Garza barricaded himself inside the town home for nearly 9 hours.

One resident said he did his best to stay calm and escort his kids to a safe place.

"I heard two shots go off, " said Jeremy Morales. "So I went inside, I got my boys up here into the hallway where it was a little bit on the safe side, and then I heard a bunch of commotion and some vehicles pull in went back outside to see what was going on. That's when I saw them dragging off two cops."

Authorities did evacuate the neighborhood, including the Clayton Manor Town Homes, as a precaution

According to Morales, residents were allowed back into their homes just before midnight as Garza was under police custody around 11 p.m.

On December 24 several residents were being relocated to other Town Homes as repairs began.

However Morales said he was concerned as Garza was a stranger in the community.

"I've never seen the guy," said Morales.

When asked if he though the situation could've been avoided, thIs was he said, "Law enforcement did what they did as quick as they could. I mean there was nothing they could do to actually really know that the guy was in there with a gun."

NewsWest 9 reached out to Medical Center Hospital officials, who said both officers are doing better today, as they are now in good condition.

Roy Garza now faces eight counts of attempted capital murder.

