Lane closures scheduled in Midland

Several road constructions are said to begin all throughout West Texas.

Midlanders can expect to see some lane closures Monday, December 21.

TXDOT will be working on Carrizo Street from Wall Street to Illinois Avenue.

The Transportation Department said several intersections may be reduced to one lane or completely closed during construction.

This includes the Wall St., Texas Ave., and Illinois Ave., intersections.

Drivers are asked to take alternate routes.

