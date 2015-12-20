Supporter Praises Sheriff's decision on new patrol decals

Additions to official vehicles, recently making headlines for religious messages.

Debbie Skeleton posted a supportive message on Brewster County’s Facebook page, following Sheriff Ronny Dodson’s decision to add crosses on the back of all deputy patrol cars.

According to the status on Facebook the crosses are white with a blue stripe on them, representing officers.

Skeleton adds she is a mother of a police officer and stands by the Sheriff’s decision “when everyone is worried about being politically correct.”

The Sheriff’s decision came as he aims for God’s protection over his deputies.

Copyright 2015 KWES. All rights reserved.