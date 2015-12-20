Big Spring woman killed in over night accident

A deadly two vehicle crash was reported around 11:21 p.m. at the intersection of 4 and Tulane in Big Spring on December 19.

Police officers said 55-year-old Violet McCaffity, driver of a 2008 Honda from Big Spring was seriously injured after running a stop sign.

41-year-old Jeffrey Hagard’s 2004 F-150 hit McCaffity’s driver side of the car.

McCaffity had two children with her, a 21 month old baby girl and a 5 year old boy.

The boy was taken to Lubbock Hospital by helicopter while the baby was taken to Scenic Mountain Medical Center by ambulance.

Their condition is still unknown.

McCaffity died at the scene.

The accident is still under investigation.

Copyright 2015 KWES. All rights reserved.