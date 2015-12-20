50% off H-E-B coupon is reported to be fake

If you are on the internet and spotted an H-E-B coupon giving customers 50% off all in-store purchases, you might want to throw it away if your printed it.

The grocery store is warning its customers on Twitter and Facebook it is a fake, emphasizing the ad is fraudulent and not affiliated to H-E-B.

The coupon started circulated on Facebook on Saturday, December 19.

Other stores like Target, Wal-Mart and Best Buy have had similar issues, this year.

