Eric Onyechefule

Eric joined NewsWest 9 in November of 2015. At a young age Eric was told by his after-school director one day he would be working in television news.

The Boston, Massachusetts native graduated from Temple University with a bachelors in Broadcasting, Telecommunications & Mass Media. He also received his masters from Sacred Heart University in Sports Communication & Media. While at Temple he contributed to the student-run news program and at Sacred Heart he co-anchored a weekly live 30 minute sportscast.

Eric's experiences have taken him around the east coast, from his first internship in a newsroom at New England Cable News in Newton, Massachusetts to covering sports as an intern for ComcastSportsNet Philadelphia in Pennsylvania and WTNH in New Haven, Connecticut.

In his free time, Eric likes to keep up with his hometown teams (Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots) when he's not working on a story. You can probably catch him at the local gym working out or binge watching Law and Order SVU episodes.

Eric is looking forward to what West Texas has to offer!