Man Wanted for Aggravated Robbery in Midland

Midland Crimestoppers need your help finding a man wanted for several robberies specifically one at a 7-Eleven in Midland.

On December 3, in the early morning hours, a black male walked into 7-Eleven located at 4415 N. Garfield.

The subject then displayed a firearm to the clerk and demanded money from the clerk. The suspect then took the money and fled the scene.

We need your help locating the suspect.

The suspect is a black male around 5’9” in height, with a medium build.

He was last seen wearing a blue hat, mask, dark jacket, and blue jeans.

We believe he is responsible for the three robberies that happened on the same day.

If you have any information on the suspect and it leads to an arrest, it will be worth a $1000.00 cash reward.

Call Midland Crime Stoppers at 694-TIPS or 1-800-7LOCKUP or download their new crime stoppers app called ‘P3 Tips’ and submit an anonymous mobile tip.

No caller ID is ever used and you will remain anonymous.