Resurfacing of Roads Begins in Andrews

Texas Department of Transportation will be doing maintenance work in Andrews starting Monday, December 14.

TXDOT is resurfacing the following intersections: U.S. Highway 385 and Loop 1910, State Highway 115 and 176 and Loop 1910 on the East side of town.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes.

Work is scheduled to be completed by December 23 in all three locations by Reece Albert Inc.

Following this project similar work will be done at SH 158 and FM 866 in Goldsmith, according to TXDOT.