Road Work to Begin in Odessa

Improvements are scheduled to begin on Interstate-20 and East Loop 33 Monday Dec. 14 by the Jones Brothers Dirt & Paving Contractors of Odessa.

The improvement project will adjust ramp locations and add turning lanes on the frontage roads hoping to improve traffic flow and safety.

Lane closures will be sporadic but Texas Department of Transportation officials said they will be open at night.

All lanes will be open during holidays.

The speed will reduce to 55 mph, officials encourage you take alternate routes.