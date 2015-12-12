"Live" Drive through Nativity Open in Big Spring

Big Spring is hosting their 29th Annual Live Drive through Nativity December 12 and 13.

The Nativity is open from 6:30 to 9:30 pm on both days at the First Church of Nazarene located on 1400 Lancaster.

There are live animals and a cast of over 100 people.

It is free of charge.

For more information you can call 432-267-7015.