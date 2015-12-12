Crews Begin Working on Well, Families Still Can't Return Home

Following the well blowout in Seminole, Gaines County emergency officials said well crews began repairs Friday Dec. 12.

The process started with crews inspecting the well as they said Tabula Rasa Energy officials said the weather was ideal to begin working.

However, the dangerous gas continues to leak.

Wind currents helped blow the gas away from the work area as well as the populated area but the estimated 500 people evacuated were still not allowed to return home.