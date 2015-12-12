Weather Conditions Cause Power Outages Across Permian Basin - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Weather Conditions Cause Power Outages Across Permian Basin

Strong winds from today's thunderstorms are to blame for power outages across the Basin.

NewsWest 9 reached out to Oncor as residents across the Permian Basin reported outages.

Oncor began restoring power around 8:30 p.m. in Midland, other areas are still being worked on.

