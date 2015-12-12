Midland's Christmas Parade Cancelled - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Midland's Christmas Parade Cancelled

MIDLAND COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

The Midland Christmas parade has been canceled due to the weather conditions.

There's no word if the parade will be rescheduled. 

We'll keep you up to date as we get more information from officials.

