Two Vehicle Accident Reported in Ector County

ECTOR COUNTY, TX (KWES) -

Department of Public Safety Officials reported a two vehicle crash in Gardendale.

Drivers of a motorcycle and a Ford Focus were both headed north on Hollycock Rd. when the motorcycle driver tried to pass the Focus at the same time it was turning left on Goldenrod. 

The drivers collided.
The motorcycle driver was ejected and transported to the hospital.
We are told he sustained injuries but are not life threatening.
