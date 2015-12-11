NewsWest9-Salvation Army Toy Drive Concludes

'Tis the season for giving and receiving. This year less fortunate children all over the Permian Basin will be receiving some great toys, that's all thanks to the NewsWest9 Salvation Army Toy Drive that ends on Friday.

Salvation Army picked up all the toys from the NewsWest9 studios on Friday, but you can still donate.

Andrea Ellis, Major for Salvation Army, said, "They can still donate up until next week. Next week we do start our distributions between Midland, Big Spring, and Odessa. It would be helpful if they get their donations in by Monday."

All you have to do is look for those red barrels around town in Midland, Odessa, and Big Spring. We have had a great turn out this year. AT&T and Pioneer have already donated $5,000 worth of toys to the Newswest9 Salvation Army Toy Drive Thursday.

They're holding their "Longest Letter to Santa" fundraiser this weekend. Children can send their wish list to Old Saint Nick at Midland Park Mall outside of Dillard's.Each letter costs one dollar, the donation goes to buy more toys for the NewsWest9 Salvation Army toy drive.

Monica Contreras, Captain for the Salvation Army, said, "It's a tremendous help, we have so many children from Midland and Odessa, that are in need. Not everyone can buy everything that's on a kid's list and they come in and it fill up those packages. You know we always say, it's not a toy that makes a difference in a kids life, but it's the message behind it."

"We like to give a hand out in order to give a hand up to the families out there. I want to encourage them, and support them in order to bring something positive back into their life in such a dismal situation that they may be in," Ellis said.

There's still time to donate. Your donation will certainly put a smile on a child's face this holiday season.