Deadly Accident Reported West of Monahans, Traffic Diverted

Department of Public Safety Officials confirm the death of a driver after an accident was reported around 5 p.m. off of Interstate 20 near mile marker 77 west of Monahans.

DPS told NewsWest 9, a vehicle was headed east on I-20 when they tried avoiding a tire lying on the road.

The driver over steered, reaching the median and making it onto oncoming traffic.

The vehicle was then T-boned by a vehicle traveling west-bound on I-20.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, the west bound driver's vehicle caught fire.

NewsWest 9 was told a good Samaritan stopped to aid the driver and pulled him out.

The identity of the deceased driver has not been released but relatives have been notified.