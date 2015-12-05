Three Vehicle Accident Reported in Odessa

A 3- vehicle accident was reported by the Odessa Police Department a little after 2 p.m.

Officials told NewsWest 9 an orange Dodge was traveling west on E Maple St.

At the same time a black Dodge Charger was driving east on E Maple St. when the driver tried to make a left turn on Tanglewood.

Both drivers tried to beat the red light but the orange pickup hit the Charger causing it to spin.

The impact also made the orange pickup to hit a Toyota Corolla.

The Corolla was at a red light when it was hit.

Minor injuries were reported but no one was taken to the hospital.