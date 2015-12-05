Parts of Odessa Experience a Power Outage

Certain Parts of Odessa experienced a power outage.

The outage was reported around noon.

NewsWest 9 spoke to several businesses along E 2nd St., they told us they were affected.

Businesses included 7-Eleven and the bus terminal located on 8th and 2nd St.

The outage also impacted 8th and Meadow, and Oakwood and Grandview St.

The cause has not been confirmed but we were told the power was restored within one hour.