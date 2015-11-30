Two Dead, OPD Investigates Possible Murder Suicide

Two people are dead after a murder suicide in Odessa overnight.

The incident was reported at the intersection of Quail Run and Partridge in Odessa where a young woman was shot and killed.

The shooter then took his own life.

Odessa Police say they knew each other and at one point even in a relationship.

Neighbors we talked to were shocked this happened so close to home.

It happened just before 1 a.m. on Sunday.

Odessa Police were called out to the home for a disturbance and a possible burglary, but when they got there, they found 32-year-old Monica Deming and 38-year-old Brandon Leyva with gunshot wounds.

One of them was pronounced dead at the scene, the other was taken to the Medical Center Hospital but pronounced dead moments later.

Neighbors told us police were called out to the home earlier this week when a vehicles tires were slashed.

A different neighbor said they would often hear Deming and Leyva arguing.

The Odessa Police Department is not looking for any suspects connected to the deadly shooting.

This incident is still under investigation, but it is being looked into as a murder suicide.