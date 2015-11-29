Midlander Dies after Being Shot, Investigation Continues in Homicide

The Midland County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of 54-year-old Ruddy Alvear.

Officials responded to a disturbance call at exactly 3:58 a.m. at 312 South Country Road 1210 on November 29.

Once on scene officials found Alvear at the front door of his home waving his hands asking for assistance.

Officials saw he was wounded, that's when Alvear said he had been shot in the back.

Alvear was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital but died soon after due to injuries sustained.

NewsWest 9 was told CID will continue to investigate leads received.

Alvear's body will be sent to Tarrant County for an autopsy.

The investigation is still ongoing.