13th Annual 'Feast of Sharing' Scheduled for December 4

The holidays are a time for giving back and H-E-B in Odessa is helping its community through their 13th annual "Feast of Sharing."

The event is coordinated by H-E-B with the help of more than 400 volunteers, as they feed between 5,000 and 6,000 people.

H-E-B managers said the event is not only for those in need but to help the community come together and celebrate the holiday season together.

Not only can residents enjoy a nice feast but they will also experience live music and dancing.

The event will be hosted at the Ector County Coliseum from 4 to 8 p.m. on December 4.