Ector County Residents to Enjoy Annual Thanksgiving Meal

The preparations for the annual Thanksgiving lunch have begun. The Salvation Army Captains said they are expecting several hundred people from Ector County to celebrate the holiday there.

A total of 15 turkeys will be cooked to help families in need, elderly or travelers enjoy a hot meal. Last year, more than 300 meals were prepared.

To help carry this annual tradition on, more than 80 volunteers assist the organization.

"Some of them help with the food, some of them decorate in our office get ready for Christmas, help put up the Christmas decorations," said Joe Contreras, Captain at the Salvation Army. "A lot of them go over to our warehouse and we'll actually build food boxes that will give away on Christmas day when we give away toys through the Angel Tree." .

For Christmas, an estimated 500 food boxes will be prepared by volunteers, as the holiday is just a few weeks ahead. NewsWest 9 also partnered with the Salvation Army for their annual Toy Drive. Their goal is to provide every child with a gift.

Contreras explained just how important these events are for those receiving.

"Most of them are very grateful and happy that someone provides it for them and that's what it's for," said Contreras. "The people of Ector County have donated for us to put this on and that's how we do it."

For those of you interested in volunteering, they do need help beginning at 8 a.m. on Thursday.

A reminder the Thanksgiving lunch begins at 11 a.m. and ends at 1 p.m. on Thursday, November 25. You don't have to sign up. All you have to do is stop by the Salvation Army located at 810 E. 11th Street.