Mother Accused of Child Endangerment Appeals Sentence

The trial for Joanna Hernandez, the mother accused of abandoning and endangering her three children ended on Friday.

Hernandez was found guilty.

On Tuesday, her defense attorney spoke with NewsWest 9 releasing new details.

The issue dates back to October of 2014 when Odessa Police responded to Medical Center Hospital for a child abuse call.

Medical providers said an 8-month-old was taken in by Joanna Hernandez, the child's mother, for scabies since and had a high fever.

Medical providers said they found bug bites, prompting officials to visit Hernandez's home on the 800 block of West 25th Street.

Detectives said they saw insects in the living room and cat feces, adding two more children were also spotted sleeping in a bug infested bed.

The 6 and 9-year-old children also had a significant number of bug bites.

Their mother, Joanna Hernandez, was arrested and charged with abandonment and child endangerment on Friday

Hernandez was sentenced to 180 days of solitary confinement, two years in state jail and five probated years.

However, Hernandez's attorney said they will fight against it.

"After discussion with my client, Ms. Hernandez, we filed a notice of appeal in her case," said Defense Attorney, Don Fletcher. "She just wants to explore her options for an appeal. She's appealing the judgment and sentence that was rendered in her case on November 20."

Fletcher explained her parents have custody of two children and another is with family members of the biological father.

In regards to the appeal, district clerk officials said it can take several months or even a year for the court of appeals to review their submission.