Front Part of a Home in Odessa Catches Fire

ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Fire Department Officials in Odessa reported a home, located on 12th and N. Sam Houston St, caught fire.

The fire reported a little after 4:30 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Officials did tell us they are not sure if anyone lives in the home.

The cause of the fire has not been released.

