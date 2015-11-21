San Antonio Resident Confirmed Dead after Crashing on I-10

A crash was reported on I-10, two miles west of Balmorhea a little after 8 p.m.

The single vehicle crash caused the death of 37-year-old Gabriel Nicholas Acosta from San Antonio.

Acosta was driving his 2004 Dodge Ram west-bound in a construction zone when he veered off the road.

He attempted to correct himself turning left on the highway, causing his truck to skid entering the median.

The vehicle overturned, landing on its top, causing Acosta's death.

Next of kin has been notified.