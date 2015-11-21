Details of Highway 349 Deadly Accident Released

A head on collision accident is reported on Highway 349 at approximately 7:41 a.m.

Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers confirmed two vehicles were involved.

37-year-old Leonides Vela Jr., from Lamesa, Texas, was driving south on SH 349 when he veered off the road crashing into a Toyota Sienna, killing two of its passengers.

The head-on crash killed passengers, 59 year-old Hardis Hayslip, and 23 year-old Alyssa Hudgins, from Midland.

The crash injured 25 year-old Tyler Hudgins and 55 year-old Jean Hayslip, who are both in stable condition at Midland Memorial Hospital.