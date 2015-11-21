Deadly Accident is reported on Highway 349

NewsWest9 received this image of a head on collision.

The accident was reported on 349 earlier this morning, approximately 3 miles north of country road 3200.

We are told a woman lost her life. Another victim was transported to Midland with serious injuries, her condition is still unknown. The driver of a second vehicle was ejected and also transported to Midland for treatment.

First responders arrived 30 minutes later. We are told they could not put out a car engulfed by fire. Officials on scene said a victim was inside the vehicle at the time.