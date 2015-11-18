Veterans Honored with the 12th Annual Hunt for Heroes Banquet

A group of veterans arrived at the Midland International Air and Space Port, their dedication to our nation is being honored with a military hunt.

The Show of Support Military Hunt welcomes injured veterans and their spouses for the 12th Annual Hunt for Heroes Banquet.

The banquet serves as welcome home celebration and appreciation for their service.

The veterans have a few events lined up for the rest of the week, the major one is the white tail deer hunt up in San Angelo.

In the mean time their spouses will be treated to several activities in Midland also honoring them for their sacrifices.

The celebration ends Monday morning, the veterans will depart at 8 a.m.