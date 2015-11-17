Local Resident Warned about Attacks in Texas on Social Media

After the deadly terror attacks in Paris by ISIS on Friday a NewsWest9 viewer reached out to us.

He says a Twitter account recently tweeted him back about the possibility of attacks right here in Texas.

The attacks killed more than 129 people last Friday, but Ernest Acosta says he was concerned.

Acosta says, a Twitter user reached out to him after he tweeted an event like this would never happen in Texas.

Little did Acosta know, he had followers who thought otherwise.

"I felt I guess alarmed," said Acosta. "I wanted to reach out to people to let them know that they reached out to me."

However, Acosta says he doesn't know whether or not the user behind the Twitter account is affiliated with ISIS.

When we asked if he thought about responding this what he said, "I didn't want to ask him if he was you know, because I didn't want to I guess make him mad," said Acosta. "I mean you never they can just send someone to my house they shouldn't take their threats lightly because they do go through with what they plan," said Acosta.

On the other hand, Acosta says he tried to do the right thing.

He notified the Odessa and Midland Police Departments hoping they would follow up.

"They can investigate him, his profile and see where he's connected to," said Acosta. "Maybe they can pin point where he is, or maybe arrest him maybe he's in the United States," said Acosta. "They don't take that lightly, you know making threats."

NewsWest9 reached out to local law enforcement agencies.

They couldn't comment on the situation as they say this is a federal issue.

Newswest9 also reached out to FBI officials in El Paso, but they have not gotten back to us.