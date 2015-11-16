800 Coats Collected for MISD Students in Need this Winter

Temperatures continue to drop, but some students can't afford to buy a new coat this winter.

The First United Methodist Church in Midland partnered with the Midland Independent School District counselors to donate new coats to students through their annual Coats for Kids Drive.

Their goal is to collect 800 coats for students who for one reason or another cannot purchase one this winter.

The coats for kids drive is sponsored through a "giving tree," each student receives a new coat based on their personal preferences.

"If we don't help them this winter they'll go cold," said Macey Meriggi, Communications Director for First Methodist Church in Midland.

"You know people can either go out and buy a coat or they can donate money to us and we'll go out and buy those coats. If its someone that can't get out of the house we'll purchase a coat for a child and bring that to a child," said Meriggi.

So far the church has collected 650 coats out of the 800 expected. If you would like to assist in the Coats for Kids drive, all you have to do is stop by the First United Methodist Church located at 300 N. Main St.

The last day to donate is November 29.