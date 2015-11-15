Help Empty the Animal Shelter by Adopting a Furry Friend

Home 4 the Holidays Adoption Campaign begins Monday November 16 with their "Empty the Shelter" event through November 21.

You can help make a difference and give a homeless pet a home this holiday season. Most pets are fully vetted:

Spay/Neuter

Rabies Vaccination

Heart-worm Negative

City License

Microchip

You can stop by the Odessa Animal Shelter Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or on the weekends from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m..