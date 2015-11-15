Help Empty the Animal Shelter by Adopting a Furry Friend - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

Help Empty the Animal Shelter by Adopting a Furry Friend

ODESSA, TX (KWES) -

Home 4 the Holidays Adoption Campaign begins Monday November 16 with their "Empty the Shelter" event through November 21.

You can help make a difference and give a homeless pet a home this holiday season. Most pets are fully vetted:

  • Spay/Neuter
  • Rabies Vaccination
  • Heart-worm Negative
  • City License
  • Microchip

 You can stop by the Odessa Animal Shelter Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. or on the weekends from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m..

