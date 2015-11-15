Nominate a Family for a New Roof this Holiday Season Sponsored by Chappell Roofing

Chappell Roofing partnering with Slover Roofing Supply to give one family, in need, a new roof this holiday season.

Companies are currently accepting nominations until December 1st. However, there are a few guidelines family need to meet:

1. Home cannot be more than 1500 square ft.

2. No flat roofs

3. Family nominated has a roof in bad shape with no insurance

4. Must live within 25 miles of Midland

5. Must submit a picture of the home with a short description why the family needs a new roof.

To nominate a family you can visit Chappell Roofing's website at www.chappellroofs.com/free-roof-giveaway/.