Special Olympics Texas host Annual Bowling Competition for Athletes

Odessa, TX: Special Olympics Texas, SOTX, in the Permian Basin and Big Bend Area hosted their annual area bowling competition earlier this afternoon. The athletes competed in several divisions including singles, singles ramp and ramp assists.

The non-profit organization said it hopes to encourage and empower those with intellectual disabilities. Organization leaders adding they will continue providing opportunities for more than 53, 400 children and adults through the lone star state. The organization helps these individuals develop physical fitness while encouraging them to build friendships.