Residents in Presidio Help Stabilize their Economy as they Pay More for Services

There’s no doubt financial situations are hard but the residents of the City of Presidio are seeing recent changes costing them a few more pennies.

NewsWest9 spoke with Presidio’s Mayor who confirmed the city is experiencing an economic downfall, of which, some residents are now helping restore.

John Ferguson, Mayor of Presidio, explained a few of the reasons why the city’s financial situation has taken a wrong turn.

However he says he is working on solutions - primarily a short term one- residents can do help restore the city to what it used to be not too long ago.

On the other hand, the mayor himself has taken action to somewhat stabilize Presidio’s economy at the citizen’s expense.

Taxes and water sewage rates were increased at the beginning of the fiscal year.