New Domino's in Monahans Hosts Wing Eating Contest - KWES NewsWest 9 / Midland, Odessa, Big Spring, TX: newswest9.com |

New Domino's in Monahans Hosts Wing Eating Contest

MONAHANS, TX (KWES) -

Have you ever wondered how many wings you could eat?

What if the contest benefited a local booster club? 

Take a look at the contestants of the wing eating contest benefiting the Monahans football booster club taking large bites stripping the meat of the bone. 

The competition including the Monahans defense versus its offense as Domino's celebrated the grand opening of its new pizza theater since this past Monday.

Powered by Frankly