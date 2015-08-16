Howard College Holding a Public Hearing on the Proposed Tax Rate Increase

Howard College may be a contributing factor for the proposed property tax increase in Big Spring.



The college is approaching a new fiscal year beginning in October.



According to officials, state funding has decreased and less revenue is coming into the school.



That is the main reason why the school is proposing a tax increase for property owners in the new budget cycle.



The tax rate increase could move the rate above what is called the rollback rate.



Howard College trustees are holding a public hearing on the proposal at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, August 17th.



The hearing will be held in the trustees meeting room, inside the Student Union building.